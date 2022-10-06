Close up of books on desk in library. (Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pride and Prejudice is the most popular book in America, according to WordRated, an international research data and analytics group. Their latest survey showed that this book is popular in 21 states. Harry Potter series was also a popular choice.

“Interestingly, Hawaii has a unique favorite book — different from any other state,” said Danny McLoughlin, Research Director at WordsRated. Can you guess what it is?

According to their findings, The Da Vinci Code is Hawaii’s favorite book. Dan Brown was also ranked the Aloha State’s favorite author.

See how America’s Top 10 favorite books and authors compare with Hawaii’s choices.

America’s Top 10 favorite books

Pride And Prejudice To Kill A Mockingbird Harry Potter (Series) Where the Crawdads Sing The Lord Of the Rings The Great Gatsby The Alchemist Jane Eyre Verity It Ends With Us

Hawaii’s Top 10 favorite books

The Da Vinci Code Atlas Shrugged Pride and Prejudice Where the Crawdads Sing To Kill a Mockingbird The Lord of the Rings The Song of Achilles The Giver A Court of Thorns and Roses The Martian

America’s Top 10 favorite authors

JK Rowling Stephen King Jane Austen Colleen Hoover SJ Maas Harper Lee Delia Owens Kristin Hannah JRR Tolkien Taylor Jenkins Reid

Hawaii’s Top 10 favorite authors

Dan Brown Ayn Rand Stephen King Jane Austen SJ Maas Colleen Hoover Harper Lee Delia Owens Madeline Miller Taylor Jenkins Reid

WordsRated does studies and research into the numbers behind books and the publishing industry. Visit their website for more information.