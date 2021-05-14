Hawaii’s fallen officers to be honored in memorial ceremony during National Police Week

Officers Tiffany Enriquez, left, and Kaulike Kalama. Enriquez and Kalama were killed on Jan. 19, 2020, while responding to a call. The memorial at HPD’s Waikiki substation grew overnight.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation held a ceremony on Friday to honor three officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Organizers will unveil the name plates of HPD Officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama, as well as ATF Special Agent John Bost III, on the Memorial.

Friday’s ceremony is part of a series of events honoring fallen police officers during National Police Week. Honolulu Hale will be lit in blue through Saturday.

A total of 50 officers have lost their lives in the line of duty in the Department’s history.

The Department typically marches from HPD headquarters to the State Capitol where a candlelight vigil is held.

A virtual ceremony is behind held instead due to COVID-19 restrictions.