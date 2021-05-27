Hawaii’s economy rebounding despite high unemployment, certain sectors seeing improvements

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s economy is on the rebound and is continuing to improve.

The improvement is based on several factors including the American Rescue Plan that pumped $6 billion into Hawaii, more visitors coming to the state and new routes being added by Hawaiian and Southwest Airlines.

Unemployment remains high but there are certain sectors that are seeing improvements. The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism said it is expected to grow 3.5 percent this year, up from 2.7 percent projected growth in February.