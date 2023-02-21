HONOLULU (KHON2) — Cleanup is underway as the Kona Low clears the islands.

Kauai County crews were kept busy on Feb. 21 and reopened Kuhio Highway to one lane of traffic around 3 p.m.

Kapaa resident Tara Coyote’s horse sanctuary is soaked.

“Everything’s just flooded, the ground is saturated,” Coyote said, “I think it’s been about a week of constant rain. We got a break for about 30 hours, which was nice, but it’s just been dumping.”

The National Weather Service said Leeward portions of the state — which are usually drier with active trade winds — dampen up from Kona Low systems.

“When we get a Kona Low, that’s when our winds switch around to the Leeward, the Kona direction. We get the Kona winds and that’s what brings in the moisture and rainfall to the south and west slopes of the state,” said NWS hydrologist Kevin Kodama.

Kodama said Kona Lows do have the potential to bring flooding, but they have their benefits as well.

“Ranchers and farmers who operate on the Leeward sides, they count on this type of weather to bring in that moisture, bring in that rainfall,” Kodama said. “It brings impacts, for sure, but that’s part of Hawaii’s weather cycle, the climate cycle, this is the time of year when we get those types of events.”

Oahu saw a fraction of the rain that fell over Hawaii Island and Kauai and the Board of Water Supply said it is a huge benefit to the aquifer. Torrential rains do not do much good.

“But when we have that good, steady, regular rain, not too heavy, not too light, that’s what helps us to really recharge the aquifer,” said Kathleen Pahinui, BWS information officer.

Local drought conditions have officially eased, according to Kodama, and Hawaii’s wet season typically runs through April.

“I would just say be safe out there if this rain continues,” Coyote said, “I’ve been driving at times and it’s just, it’s been very challenging to drive when it’s flooding in the streets, so yeah, just be careful!”

Kodama pointed out the beautiful scenery that will soon be visible across the state.

“If you see Diamond Head and Punchbowl brown in January, in February, it’s not a good sign, things aren’t normal. But things are greening up pretty nice,” Kodama said.