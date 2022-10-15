HONOLULU (KHON2) — The price of paradise is not getting any lower.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, housing costs in Honolulu rose 6% since 2021 and renters are feeling the budget crunch.

Makiki resident Neal Solbach knows all too well that Hawaii is not cheap.

“Oh, expensive,” Solbach said, “yeah, very expensive. Right now for a one-bedroom apartment, I pay around $1,600.”

Solbach’s rent has not gone up since 2020 began, but he said his landlord has discussed the topic.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, shoot,'” he said, “‘I got to work harder, longer, there goes my Friday nights,’ you know?”

Rent has not just become a headache on Oahu. Pali Kai Rentals said studios and 1-bedroom units on Maui averaged around $1,878 per month in January 2022. That same category of housing averaged around $1,935 in September 2022 and 2-bedrooms climbed from $2,277 to $2,355 in the same timeframe.

Maui County’s emergency assistance program is still accepting applications, and Oahu’s portal reopened for new applications on Monday, Oct. 3.

“Applications have started to slow down. So maybe we are receiving 150 a day as opposed to the first couple days where we received 1,000,” said Amy Asselbaye, Office of Economic Revitalization director.

There are around 2,000 spots left in Oahu’s Rental and Utility Relief Program — meant for those who have suffered hardship since the pandemic. These spots are for first-time users of the program and officials said it is important to only submit one application.

“Because the more people submit additional applications or duplicate applications as we call them, that means there’s less people who will actually be able to get in through that portal,” Asselbaye said.

Solbach said he made some changes to his daily routine.

“I have to sacrifice doing the stuff I want to and instead, doing the stuff I need to, 24/7,” he said. “I could use a little decrease in rent.”

Officials said there are thousands of applications in Oahu’s queue, so the help will not be instant. Click here to visit the Catholic Charities of Hawaii website, which is helping residents across the state with rental assistance.

“So it’s going to take us a little while to get in touch with everyone, but we will get to you and we just appreciate everyone’s patience,” Asselbaye said.