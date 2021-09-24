Hawaii’s Christian Lee loses ONE championship title in controversial decision, younger sister Victoria remains undefeated

Hawaii’s Christian Lee’s Lightweight ONE Championship reign came to an end at ONE: Revolution Friday morning after a controversial unanimous decision for his challenger Ok Raen Yoon.

Lee had a submission attempt locked in along the fence in the 2nd round and dropped Yoon with a right hand in the 3rd round. Neither time could the now former champion finish the fight.

The challenger had his moments as well, connecting on several kicks and leaping knees, but Lee never found himself on the mat. After the decision, Lee was clearly unhappy with how the judges scored the fight.

“I won that fight. I have absolute respect for Ok Rae Yoon, but let’s bring it to the board. I want an instant rematch,” Lee said during the broadcast.

#Hawaii's Christian Lee loses his #ONEChampionship Lightweight belt and let's just say he was less than pleased with the decision #MMAHawaii #ONEHawaii https://t.co/inYboZGxf8 — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) September 24, 2021

Meanwhile earlier on the ONE : Revolution card, Christian’s younger sister Victoria remained unbeaten after a stoppage victory over Victoria Souza. The former Hawai’i state wrestling champ is no 3-0 in her young MMA career.