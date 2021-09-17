Hawaii’s Care Triage Allocation Framework, posted for public to view

HONONLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s plan on how to allocate medical care during times of a crisis, is now accessible for all to read.

According to the state, its “Crisis Standards of Care Triage Allocation Framework” was created over a year ago using input from Healthcare providers from all over the state.

The medical tutorial plan was created to prevent the state from being unprepared during a crisis.

Meanwhile, the state Health Director Libby char said the document is reviewed periodically to ensure it’s appropriate for what is needed at the time.

“There’s language in the document that says advanced age was rejected as a primary triage criteria because it discriminates against the elderly,” Char said. “And it goes on to say there are many instances where an older person could have a better clinical outlook than a younger person.”