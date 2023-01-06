HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s Danny Kaleikini, who captivated audiences for decades on stage and in radio, TV and film, has passed away peacefully this morning.

The entertainer died at 85 years old in a hospice.

Kaleikini was born on Oct. 10, 1937, and raised on Hawaiian Homestead Land in Papakolea.

His journey as a professional performer began early when he was just a freshman at the University of Hawaii. At that time he was singing at the Royal Hawaiian hotel.

As Kaleikini’s career took off he became a prolific radio, TV and recording artist, and appeared in two motion pictures.

In 1988, then-Gov. John Waihee officially proclaimed Kaleikini as “Hawaii’s Ambassador of Aloha.”

A memorial service for Kaleikini is pending.