HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced Friday the release of $163,600,290 for Capital Improvement Projects that will be handled by different state departments.

Gov. Ige emphasized the importance of investing in new infrastructure for Hawaii’s schools, roadways, and hospitals.

“Whether the funds are used to build the Keaʻau Mountain View Public Library, advance Oʻahu’s public transportation system, renovate Hanapēpē Health Center, or make improvements to highways statewide, I’m committed to getting resources to our communities to improve their quality of life.” HAWAII GOV. DAVID IGE

There are 12 projects that received funding in May and 74 in June. The projected timeframe of the projects to be completed ranges from 2022 to 2025.

