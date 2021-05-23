Hawaiian Volcano Observatory records 4.2 magnitude earthquake beneath Kīlauea

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) recorded a 4.2 magnitude earthquake beneath the Kīlauea Volcano on Sunday, May 23.

Officials say the quake occurred just after 11:30 a.m. beneath the south flank of Kīlauea.

Officials at the HVO say a total of 175 reports came in from residents who reported shaking to the USGS.

The earthquake did not affect Kīlauea or Mauna Loa volcanoes but could produce aftershocks, according to HVO scientist-in-charge Ken Hon.

“We see no detectable changes in activity at the summits or along the rift zones of Kīlauea or Mauna Loa as a result of this earthquake. Aftershocks are possible and could be felt.” Ken Hon, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist-in-charge

HVO officials say the earthquake was centered approximately nine miles south of Volcano. Click here to view an HVO map that shows the locations of recent quakes.