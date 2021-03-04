Hawaiian Telcom power failure caused TV service outage on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Telcom officials say an abrupt power failure at its facility caused an island-wide TV service outage on Wednesday, March 3.

Service was fully restored around 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, according to Hawaiian Telcom.

Officials said, the power failure caused primary and backup equipment to fail along with a number of hardware and software issues.

Customers are advised to reboot their TV device if they are still experiencing issues.

Those with persisting issues are advised to submit a support request here.