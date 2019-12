HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Telcom is getting a new owner.

Parent company Cincinnati Bell is being sold to Brookfield Infrastructure in a deal worth about $2.6 billion.

Brookfield says the deal will make resources available to Cincinnati Bell enhancing its networks and services.

Hawaiian Telcom says it expects its leadership team to stay in place, and that it does not anticipate customers will see any service changes as a result of the sale.

The deal is expected to close by the end of next year.