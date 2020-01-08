Hawaiian Telcom names new president and general manager

Hawaiian Telcom today announced that Su Shin, its Chief of Staff, has been promoted to President and General Manager effective February 10, 2020. This follows John Komeiji’s resignation as President and General Manager.

Komeiji will be serving as General Counsel and Vice President at Kamehameha Schools.

Shin joined the company in 2013 and has served as its Chief of Staff for the past year and a half. She previously served as Executive Director of Marketing and Communications, managing the company’s internal and external communications, advertising & marketing, website, digital and social media functions.

Shin graduated from McKinley High School before receiving her bachelor’s degree from the University of La Verne in California. Prior to joining Hawaiian Telcom as Executive Director of Corporate Communications, she served as Senior Vice President at Bennet Group, Hawaiʻi’s fourth largest public relations agency. Shin also worked at the Board of Water Supply and was a broadcast journalist for KHNL-TV.

She currently serves as a trustee for Palama Settlement, a non-profit social service organization dedicated to improving the lives of keiki to kūpuna in the Kalihi-Pālama area. She is also a member of the University of Hawaiʻi Outreach College advisory council.