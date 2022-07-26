HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department was informed by Hawaiian Telcom that a construction company accidentally cut a fiber line in West Hawaii on Tuesday, July 26.

Many residents in West Hawaii and parts of Hana on Maui were unable to make calls using their cellphones and landlines.

The broken fiber line affected cellphone and telephone users in the Kona, Kau and Waikoloa area.

It also affected the public’s ability to call 911, the non-emergency line and police stations in Kona and Kau.

Police suggested the public to go to the nearest medical facility or police station.

The Kona police station is located at 74-611 Hale Makai Place and the Kau police station is located in Naalehu at 95-5355 Mamalahoa Highway.

Hawaiian Telcom said the incident happened around 9 a.m. and are estimated several hours for repairs.

According to HPD, Hawaiian Telecom repaired the fiber line and service is fully restored.