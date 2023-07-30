HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii celebrated its first holiday, La Hoihoi Ea, commemorating the achievements of King Kamehameha III in regaining Hawaiian sovereignty from the British. The holiday is closely associated with a local park’s namesake, who played a significant role in the event.

La Hoihoi Ea traces its origins back to 1843 when the British occupied the Hawaiian Kingdom for a period of five months.

According to the Hawaii State Archives, in that year, Captain George Paulet took control of the Hawaiian Islands without the British government’s approval due to a misunderstanding.

However, on July 31, 1843, Kamehameha III was restored to the throne through the efforts of Admiral Richard Thomas.

The holiday is celebrated with various festivities held at Thomas Square in Honolulu.

Resident Curtis Peahi emphasized the importance of remembering their heritage.

“We’re keeping our minds in tune with our heritage and what we fought for a long time, ensuring our children understand what that fight was for,” said Peahi. “This event is an educational hub, a great place to seek understanding.”

In the previous year, La Hoihoi Ea was designated as a special day of observance by then-Gov. David Ige. Many keiki joined in the celebration on Sunday.

“It’s part of my bloodline, it’s where I’m from and I think it’s important to learn the places you’re from,” Honolulu resident Lilinoe Peahi said.

The celebrations also provided a platform for different aspects of Hawaiian culture, allowing vendors to raise awareness about their causes.

Kukona Lopes from Ke Kahua O Kualii shared, “What we’re doing is malama aina on Kawainui marsh and we’re trying to restore a portion of the marsh and revitalize it.”

Kawika Tengan from Aha Kane highlighted their mission to reconnect men with their culture.

“We’re conducting training to help our kane, our men, reconnect with their culture to become a better part of our families and our la hui, the nation,” said Tengan. “Healthy men contribute to growing the Ea, the life, the sovereignty we’re celebrating the restoration of today.”

Even amid the joy and aloha shared, the reality of celebrating Hawaiian sovereignty while the islands remain a U.S. state isn’t forgotten.

Jean Peahi, a Honolulu resident, emphasized, “It’s important to have our children learn about and understand the illegal overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom, and to stay conscious of sovereignty in our family and within the Hawaiian nation.”