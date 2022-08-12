HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival will be making an appearance this Saturday at the Waikiki Aquarium.

This festival will showcase some of Hawaii’s foremost musicians and artists in the slack key genre.

Slack key is an indigenous art form using the guitar which originated from Mexican vaqueros which introduced the guitar to the islands after being contracted by the king to teach native Hawaiians how to manage cattle.

if you are interested in attending the 40th Annual Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival, it will take place at the Waikiki Aquarium on Saturday, August 13.

The festival starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

Featuring performers like Ledward Kaapana, Bobby Moderow, Brother Noland and many more.

Admission is $10 at the door.