Hawaiian non-profit organization forced to pump breaks after thieves target mobile studio

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Mana Maoli, a Hawaiian non-profit organization, that dedicates their mission to serving thousands of Hawaii children has been hit with multiple thefts recently.

In December, essential items were stolen from the group.

“We had quite a few musical instruments taken, including a laptop and other equipment that we use in our classes,” said Pomaika’i, Mana Maoli’s Lead Project Instructor. “The most valuable of those pieces of equipment was a high end keyboard.”

Then again, just a few days ago, the Meleana Mobile Studio was hit.

“Unfortunately, at another location we learned about batteries that were stolen. These batteries allow our mobile studio to be a solar powered mobile studio.”

The mobile studio is a first of its kind and allows the non-profit to reach students near and far.

Mana Maoli says the latest theft is setting them back about $1,200.

“That is money that is taken from the services that we provide like in person teaching, mentorships, and internships.”

The non-profit organization serves thousands of Hawaii children through their Mana Mele program. It’s a way to teach arts and culture through music and multimedia.

“It’s a big hit, because the things that we do, we’re trying to help the community get back on their feet again. We try to provide them with with tools so that their children can continue to learn and be confident and be successful in life.”

Mana Maoli wants to thank the community for helping spread the word about the stolen items.

“They’re not easy to just kind of carry around. So someone has them somewhere and if anybody happens to see them around, we do have the pictures posted on our website.”

The non-profit organization also has a GoFundMe account setup to help with recovery costs.