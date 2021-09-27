Hawaiian monk seal swims 1,300 miles from Kure Atoll to Oahu in record time

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaiian monk seal swam all the way from the Kure Atoll at the Northwestern Hawaiian islands to Oahu’s north shore.

NOAA says that 26-year-old KG54 swam that 1,300 miles in about a month. NOAA says other monk seals took several years to complete that distance.

NOAA researchers say that KG54 was seen resting on the beach in the park near RN58 on Saturday, Sept. 25.



RN58 is also referred to as Luana. Luana is an 8-year-old female seal.

KG54 has been nicknamed Huaka’i. That translates to traveler, journey, or path taken.

Researchers believe a monk seal’s ability to island-hop has helped its population slowly rebound.