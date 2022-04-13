HONOLULU (KHON2) — A juvenile Hawaiian monk seal is safe and recovering after ocean wildlife officials removed a large circle hook from its esophagus, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries.

The monk seal, also identified as RL72, was first spotted on March 30 along Kapalua Oneloa Beach on Maui. NOAA Fisheries reported he had about three to four feet of monofilament line coming from his mouth, which showed he might have eaten a hook.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

A team of ocean wildlife officials used wooden shields called “crowding boards” to get the monk seal into a special seal carrier. Then, the team had to go through the beach’s long and narrow boardwalk while carrying the seal’s cage.

However, the last bit of the route was a staircase that was too narrow to fit the cage, but NOAA Fisheries stated a nearby property owner allowed the team to go through a locked section near the stairs in order to get to their vehicle.

RL72 rests on the beach in Kapalua, Maui, with a monofilament fishing line trailing out of the right side of the mouth. (Credit: NOAA Fisheries/Heather Spillane)

U.S. Coast Guard partners prepare RL72 for transport from Maui to The Marine Mammal Center’s Hawaiian monk seal hospital and visitor center, Ke Kai Ola, on Hawaiʻi Island. (Credit: NOAA Fisheries)

NOAA Fisheries staff, with partners from the State of Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources and The Marine Mammal Center, use wooden shields called “crowding boards” to direct hooked Hawaiian monk seal RL72 into a special seal carrier. (Credit: Cindy Coker (NOAA Fisheries Permit #18786))

NOAA Fisheries staff, with partners from the State of Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources and The Marine Mammal Center, safely guide RL72 into a carrier for transport. (Credit: Cindy Coker (NOAA Fisheries Permit #18786))

RL72 begins his journey to The Marine Mammal Center’s Hawaiian monk seal hospital and visitor center, Ke Kai Ola, on Hawaiʻi Island for veterinary care and removal of an ingested hook. (Credit: Cindy Coker (NOAA Fisheries Permit #18786))

The veterinary team at The Marine Mammal Center removed a large circle hook from Hawaiian monk seal RL72’s esophagus during surgery on April 7, 2022. Report hooked, stranded, or entangled monk seals to the NOAA Fisheries statewide toll-free hotline at (888) 256-9840. (Credit: © The Marine Mammal Center (NOAA Permit #18786))

The veterinary team at The Marine Mammal Center removed a large circle hook from Hawaiian monk seal RL72’s esophagus during surgery on April 7, 2022. Report hooked, stranded, or entangled monk seals to the NOAA Fisheries statewide toll-free hotline at (888) 256-9840. (Credit: © The Marine Mammal Center)

RL72, a juvenile male Hawaiian monk seal, rests on a pen floor at The Marine Mammal Center’s hospital and visitor center, Ke Kai Ola, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi. The veterinary team successfully removed a circle hook from the seal’s esophagus during surgery on April 7, 2022. (Credit: © The Marine Mammal Center (NOAA Permit #18786))

RL72, a juvenile male Hawaiian monk seal, recovers at The Marine Mammal Center’s hospital and visitor center, Ke Kai Ola, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi, after undergoing surgery to remove an ingested circle fishing hook. Approximately 30% of monk seals that are alive today are due to conservation efforts led by NOAA Fisheries and partners like The Marine Mammal Center. (Credit: © The Marine Mammal Center (NOAA Permit #18786)/Ashley Bell)

The next day, the monk seal was transported to Ke Kai Ola on the Big Island. On April 7, a veterinary team at The Marine Mammal Center performed surgery on the seal to remove the large circle hook.

NOAA Fisheries added that the monk seal was “stable, comfortable and alert.” It will be given antibiotics, fluids and pain medications as part of the recovery process.

“This was an incredible team effort to help give this suffering monk seal a second chance at life and is a testament to the ongoing partnerships to help save this endangered species.” Dr. Sophie Whoriskey, the Center’s Hawaiian Monk Seal Conservation veterinarian

Blood samples from the monk seal showed no signs of illness or disease. It is unknown when the animal will be released, but he will be regularly assessed as he remains in recovery.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Those who see a seal, whether they need help or not, should contact the statewide NOAA Marine Hotline at (888) 256-9840.