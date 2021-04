HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety officials are urging the public to stay away from Kaimana Beach in Waikiki after a Hawaiian monk seal gave birth there on Monday, April 26.

Officials warn that monk seal mothers can become very aggressive toward humans on land and in the ocean after giving birth.

Ocean Safety says individuals should always use extreme caution when they come across a monk seal on land or in the ocean.

The sex of the monk seal pup is not yet known.