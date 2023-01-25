Healthy RM28 resting on the shores of Kauaʻi in the spring of 2021. Credit: NOAA Fisheries

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A monk seal has died after a shark bite, according to the Marine Mammal Center and The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The juvenile female monk seal known as RM28 passed away at Ke Kai Ola, the center’s hospital in Kailua-Kona.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The U.S. Coast Guard transported Hawaiian monk seal RM28 from Kauaʻi to Hawaiʻi Island for medical care at The Marine Mammal Center’s Hawaiian monk seal hospital in Kailua-Kona. Credit: DLNR/Mimi Olry (NOAA Fisheries Permit #18786-03)

“Our team is deeply saddened to report the loss of RM28, especially knowing that this 3-year-old seal could have played an important role to further boost the population of this endangered species,” says Dr. Sophie Whoriskey, the Center’s Hawaiian Monk Seal Conservation Veterinarian.

RM28 was rescued from a shallow cove off the Kauai coast on Jan. 11 by NOAA, the DLNR and help from USCG.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Despite team efforts, RM28 died on Jan. 16.