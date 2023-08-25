Pongo the Dalmation is up for adoption with the Hawaiian Humane Society.

HONOLULU (KHON) – The Hawaiian Humane Society is hosting “Clear the Shelters,” a nationwide adoption event and awareness campaign that’s aimed at shedding light on a nationwide shelter space crisis.

The Hawaiian Humane Society says it’s been over capacity with shelter animals since October 2022.

“As inflation and the high cost-of-living skyrockets, exacerbated with Hawaiʻi’s severe lack of affordable pet-friendly housing, more and more families are making the difficult decision to surrender their pets,” said Brandy Shimabukuro, Hawaiian Humane Society Manager of Communications.

Pongo the Dalmation was a stray found in Makiki before being brought to the Hawaiian Humane Society.

“That means shelters like the Hawaiian Humane Society and across our islands are over-capacity. This has been a persistent, ongoing crisis since October of last year unlike anything we’ve experienced, which is why we’re calling on the public’s help.”

From Friday, August 25 to Thursday, August 31, 2023, Hawaiian Humane will waive adoption fees for all animals at its Mōʻiliʻili Campus (open Tuesday-Sunday from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm) and Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili (Wednesday-Sunday from 11:00 am to 7:00pm), in addition to its off-site adoption partners, Pounce Hawai’i and Hawai’i Cat Cafe.

An adoption event will also be held at the Petco Beretania location on Saturday, August 26 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

“If you’re considering adding a pet to your family, consider adopting from your local shelter or rescue organization. It would be incredible to end this month by truly ‘clearing the shelters,’ so that we have the capacity and resources to take in more vulnerable pets that need us,” said Shimabukuro.