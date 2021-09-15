Hawaiian Humane Society’s PetWalk is back

HONOLULU (KHON2) — From now through Saturday, October 30, Hawaiian Humane Society’s (HHS) annual community fundraiser will be held virtually. The fundraiser is called PetWalk 2021.

It is time to get your comfortable walking shoes, your animal family member and take a stroll all to help raise critical funds that will be used to help over 20,000 local animals that seek HHS services each year.

HHS said all fundraising efforts and activities will culminate with a virtual PetWalk 2021 celebration safely uniting the community for the love of animals across O’ahu.

According to HHS, throughout the month of October, all registered participants will be included in the weekly Hawaiian Miles giveaways. The lucky winners will be announced via Instagram.

The top PetWalk 2021 fundraising participant will be awarded with 120,000 HawaiianMiles. HHS said the winner will be announced during the PetWalk 2021 live stream on Saturday, Oct. 30.

To register go to, https://p2p.onecause.com/petwalk2021.