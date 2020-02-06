Hawaiian Humane Society’s Mission PAWSible Contest

Mission PAWSible is a contest open to students from grades 6 through 12 that encourages students to tell the Hawaiian Humane Society how they can be a hero for animals. This year, the Hawaiian Humane Society want students to show or tell them what responsible pet ownership is and what it means to them.

One Grand Prize winner from each category in grades 6-8 and 9-12 will receive a $150 Visa Debit gift card, an exclusive Hawaiian Humane Society tour and a humane achievement award. There will be a total of six winners.

Students can fill out a submission form and mail in their entry to the Hawaiian Humane Society with attention to the Mission PAWSible contest, or enter online at HawaianHumane.org. You can also view last year’s winners on our website.

Website: HawaiianHumane.org/MissionPAWSible