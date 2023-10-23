HONOLULU (KHON2) — Calling all witches and warlocks in search of their purrfect animal sidekick! Hawaiian Humane Society’s Howl-o-ween adoption special is set to kick off Tuesday and it’s a hauntingly good deal!

Hawaiian Humane Society is hosting the ultimate spooky special with their “name-your-price” adoption fair beginning Oct. 24 through Oct. 31.

All animals, all ages at the Moiliili Campus and Kosasa Family Campus at Hoopili, plus off-site adoptions partners at Pounce Hawaii and Hawaii Cat Cafe will be participating in the special.

The deal means the adopter can choose what fee they want to donate to adopt a pet.

Haunted by commitment at the moment? There are other options to help out our four-legged friends.

According to HHS, there are several ways to support the community, alleviate shelter space constraints, and help animals in need:

So whether you’re looking for the Salem Saberhagen to your Sabrina Spellman, or the Pongo to your Cruella, you’ll definitely get spell bound once you see the fur friends at the Howl-o-ween adoption special!