Hawaiian Humane Society will host a drive-thru pet food distribution for families in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Humane Society’s (HHS) Pet Kokua program and Pet Foodbank will be hosting a drive-thru pet food distribution for Ewa Beach pet owners, who are struggling to feed their pets on Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Asing Community Park.

HHS said they received a grant from the City and County of Honolulu to assist pet owners in need who live in District 9, on Oahu.

According to HHS, registration is limited to the first 150 families and those interested are encouraged to pre-register online, to reserve a free bag of cat or dog food at www.hawaiianhumane.org/district9.