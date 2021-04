File – ‘Banjo’ wears a decorative scarf in anticipation of the Easter adoption special at the Hawaiian Humane Society, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 2, 2021. (Hawaiian Humane Society photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS) will be waiving adoption fees for pets 3 years and older on Sunday, April 4, to celebrate Easter.

Those interested in adoption will need to make an appointment with HHS before going in for the Easter adoption special.

The special will only be available on Easter Sunday, according to HHS.

File – ‘Bear’ wears a decorative scarf in anticipation of the Easter adoption special at the Hawaiian Humane Society, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 2, 2021.(Hawaiian Humane Society photo)

File – ‘Kalua’ wears a decorative scarf in anticipation of the Easter adoption special at the Hawaiian Humane Society, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 2, 2021.(Hawaiian Humane Society photo)

Click here to make an appointment through the HHS website.