HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for all pets 6 years old and older in honor of Love Your Pet Day on Saturday, Feb. 20.

The adoption special began on Thursday, Feb. 18, and runs through Saturday.

Those who are interested in adoption must schedule an appointment to visit the Humane Society.

