Hawaiian Humane Society to break ground on second location in Ewa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, May 5, the Hawaiian Humane Society will break ground on a second permanent location in Ewa.
The 5-acre site on Old Fort Weaver Road will provide the following services to west Oahu:
- Animal cruelty investigations and rescues
- Pet lost and found
- Animal admissions
- Adoptions
- Pet Kōkua outreach programs
- Educational programs for youth and adults
- Volunteer opportunities, including pet foster care
- Shelter veterinary care
- Affordable spay/neuter for owned animals and Free-Roaming cats
- An off-leash dog park
“As we work toward creating a truly humane community based on compassion and shared responsibility for the welfare of our island’s animals, we envision a community in which every pet has a home; a community in which people highly regard and care for their own animals and all animals on O’ahu,” says Anna Neubauer, President & CEO of Hawaiian Humane Society. “Our Ewa Expansion will help us bring much needed services and resources to an underserved part of the island.”
According HHS, 66% of pet owners on Oahu live on the west side, the highest percentage on the island. The overall pet-ownership rate is 58%.
In addition, West Oahu is home to 32% of the island’s homeless population. Approximately 29% of homeless individuals on Oahu report having at least one pet.
“The distance between west Oahu communities and the resources in Honolulu is a barrier to providing critical services to animals in need,” HHS said in a news release.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, with the campus opening to the public later that year or early in 2023.