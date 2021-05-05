Hawaiian Humane Society to break ground on second location in Ewa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, May 5, the Hawaiian Humane Society will break ground on a second permanent location in Ewa.

The 5-acre site on Old Fort Weaver Road will provide the following services to west Oahu:

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Animal cruelty investigations and rescues

Pet lost and found

Animal admissions

Adoptions

Pet Kōkua outreach programs

Educational programs for youth and adults

Volunteer opportunities, including pet foster care

Shelter veterinary care

Affordable spay/neuter for owned animals and Free-Roaming cats

An off-leash dog park

“As we work toward creating a truly humane community based on compassion and shared responsibility for the welfare of our island’s animals, we envision a community in which every pet has a home; a community in which people highly regard and care for their own animals and all animals on O’ahu,” says Anna Neubauer, President & CEO of Hawaiian Humane Society. “Our Ewa Expansion will help us bring much needed services and resources to an underserved part of the island.”

According HHS, 66% of pet owners on Oahu live on the west side, the highest percentage on the island. The overall pet-ownership rate is 58%.

In addition, West Oahu is home to 32% of the island’s homeless population. Approximately 29% of homeless individuals on Oahu report having at least one pet.

“The distance between west Oahu communities and the resources in Honolulu is a barrier to providing critical services to animals in need,” HHS said in a news release.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, with the campus opening to the public later that year or early in 2023.