HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, June 7, a 2-year-old cat escaped from his home and was spotted on the H-3.

According to the Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS), a concerned community member spotted him running across the highway and immediately called their emergency dispatch line.

HHS said one of their Field Services Officers arrived and found the cat perched on a lamp post over the gorge. Thankfully that officer was able to reach and rescue him safely.

Because the cat was microchipped, HHS officers were able to scan his chip and immediately return him to his registered owner.

On Oahu it’s the law that all owned dogs and cats be microchipped. The HHS said it’s also important to keep that information updated in case of emergencies.

When microchip information is up to date, their officers can contact you directly if they find your missing pet and quickly return them home.

HHS said updating your microchip is easy and can be done through contacting your microchip manufacturer or via a free online database.

If your pet isn’t microchipped yet, the HHS offers microchipping for owned pets at their Mōʻiliʻilii campus.