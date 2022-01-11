Hawaiian Humane Society participating in #BettyWhiteChallenge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been 11 days since the iconic and beloved Betty White suddenly passed away just weeks ahead of her 100th birthday.

White was a world-renowned actress who touched the lives of many people on and off the screen.

White was a huge animal lover and was known to make pit stops at different animal shelters and humane societies while out on different shoots or while vacationing.

We are less than a week away from what would have been White’s 100th birthday and across the country people are pledging to donate $5 in honor of Betty White, in what is being called the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

The Hawaiian Humane Society is taking part. If you are interested in donating, click right here.

White visited the Hawaiian Humane Society in July of 1988 where she toured the campus and went to a benefit called Night of the Stars.

According to the Humane Society, White spent several hours with volunteers, staff and the many animals.

“Betty was our “Honorary Chairperson of Celebrities” for the event and as such, she helped bring fellow animal lovers like Jeanne Cooper, David Oliver, Jim Nabors and more to our shelter and raised tens of thousands of dollars for our island’s animals in need,” said Jessica Tronoski with the Humane Society.

Tronoski said they were fortunate to have welcomed White to their shelter and seen her love for animals firsthand.