HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a groundbreaking moment for animal care in Hawaii. The Hawaiian Humane Society opened their second campus on Oahu in Ewa today, which aims to address the behavioral, medical and socialization needs of more than 10,000 animals each year.

The 27,000-square-foot facility, teeming with eager, tail-wagging animals, welcomed new guests on Saturday. The Kosasa Family Campus, which came to life thanks to a generous donation of five acres of land by D.R. Horton, was built at a cost of $30 million, making it double the size of the existing Moilili campus.

Anna Neubauer, president and CEO of the Hawaiian Humane Society, reflected on the decades-long journey: “This campus has been a dream and a conversation since the ’90s. We recognized the need to bring something to this side of the island, and we finally made it a reality.”

The expanded facility provides not only a safe haven for animals but also a community-friendly space.

“We have a dog park that will be open later this year for the community,” Neubauer said. “There’s ample parking which is a lovely feature but also a really beautiful park-like facility in the middle where people can space out and get to know the animals. They can really engage with us in different ways than the town campus offers.”

Thirty dogs out of 200 from Moilili have moved to the new Ewa campus, where visitors and potential adopters could appreciate the difference in space.

One patron, speaking about an adoptable dog, shared, “He’s cute, he’s loving, and he’s calm.”

For many families living on the west side, the Moilili location posed challenges due to traffic and distance. But the new campus offers a solution.

Greg Aquino, an Ewa Beach resident, said, “It’s awesome because it’s close to where we live. We live by Hoopili so we’re already thinking about volunteering, me and my daughter, maybe coming down here on weekends.”

The new campus isn’t just catering to dogs.

“I just want to get new kittens a home. I just want to give them a home,” said Mo Wang, who adopted a cat on the opening day.

The Ewa campus is also opening opportunities for volunteers and job seekers.

“We have volunteer opportunities, job opportunities, animals up for adoption to create new families. But also, we’re here as a resource for the community to help keep pets and families together,” Neubauer said.

The Kosasa Family Campus will offer pet adoptions from Wednesday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.