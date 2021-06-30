Hawaiian Humane Society offers tips to keep your pets cool during summer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It may be the dog days of summer, but don’t let your pet suffer in this heat!

The Hawaiian Humane Society offers several tips to keep your dog cool when the temperatures start to creep up.

Limit your pet’s physical activity outdoors during the peak midday hours, or when it’s excessively hot and humid. Make sure your pet has access to fresh water at all times.

Those peak hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., maybe even later, so try going for walk either earlier in the morning or later in the evening when temps are cooler, and be careful on asphalt, sidewalks and on sand. That can get really, really hot, and our pets’ paws are super sensitive, so they can burn,” said Jessica Tronoski with the Hawaiian Humane Society.

Signs of overheating in your pet include panting, excessive drooling, bluish gums and strange behavior.