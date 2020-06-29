Hawaiian Humane Society offers pet safety tips for Fourth of July

With the Fourth of July holiday coming up on Saturday, the Hawaiian Humane Society issued the following tips to keep your pets as safe and calm as possible:

Plenty of exercise during the day will tire them out so they will hopefully be less excitable at night during holiday festivities. Keep your companion animal in a safe place indoors and do not leave pets unattended outside. Leave a radio or television on at normal volume to provide your pet with companionship while you're enjoying the festivities. If you can't keep your pet indoors, consider keeping them in an enclosed garage. Animals may panic and escape a yard, even if fenced.

For Oahu residents, pets are required to be microchipped, and a collar with a tag noting your current phone number is highly recommended. For pets that are already microchipped, make sure your current contact information is registered with the manufacturer of your pet's chip or a free database like FoundAnimals.org. Call your veterinarian or schedule an appointment to microchip your pet at the Hawaiian Humane Society by visiting our website. If you find a lost pet, take them to the Hawaiian Humane Society's 24-hour Admissions Center, where they can be reunited with their owners. Immediately call the Hawaiian Humane Society at 356-2228 if your pet is lost and file a Lost Pet Report. You may also fill out a report at HawaiianHumane.org.

for ways to help alleviate the fear and anxiety. Do not give your pet tranquilizers or sedatives without consulting a veterinarian. Resist taking your pet to fireworks displays. Most animals don’t enjoy the holiday’s noisy spectacles.

In observance of the holiday, the Hawaiian Humane Society will have the following adjustments on July 4, 2020. Normal hours and operations will resume on July 5.