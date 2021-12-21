Hawaiian Humane Society offers pet owners these tips ahead of holiday fireworks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Humane Society is encouraging pet owners to follow their list of safety precautions with the holidays just around the corner.

Use of illegal fireworks in residential areas is expected to increase. The HHS says to help reduce the number of stray and injured animals brought to the shelter, follow the tips below.

Keep your pets in a safe place indoors. Don’t leave them unattended outside. If having them inside isn’t possible, consider keeping them in an enclosed garage since animals can escape a yard, even if fenced, when they panic. Leaving a radio or TV on can help drain out the sound of fireworks.

Make sure your pets have proper identification. The HHS says Oahu residents are required to have their pets microchipped. The shelter also advises pet owners to leave their phone number on their pet's collar. Call your vet or schedule an appointment to microchip your pet at the HHS by clicking here .

If you find a lost pet , take them to the HHS Admissions Center. If your pet is lost , call the HHS at 808-356-2228 and file a Lost Pet Report.

Don't give your pet tranquilizers or sedatives without consulting a vet. If you know your pet gets stressed out by loud noises, consult with your vet first for ways to help alleviate fear and anxiety.

Give your pet plenty of exercise during the day on New Year's Eve. This will help tire them out before fireworks planned that night.

Below are the shelter’s adjusted hours and operations in observance of the upcoming holidays:

The Adoptions Center will close at 2 p.m. on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

The Pet Food Bank in Moiliili will be closed on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Hawaiian Humane’s Moiliili campus will be closed on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Appointments will not be available, and the Community Spay/Neuter Center will be closed on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

On days that the campus is closed, the Admissions Center will remain open only for emergencies.