HONOLULU (KHON2) — After several decades in the making, the Hawaiian Humane Society Ewa Campus has a new state of the art facility and is ready to open its doors.

The new campus has three dog pavillions for adoptions with many improvements.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“So, we have a total of 12 kennels in each dog pavilion; and they’re quite a bit bigger than our other campus,” said Anna Neubauer, Hawaiian Humane Society President and CEO. “Every dog has ample space in their kennel. They can’t see each other. It’s all open air and allows fresh air all the time which will really reduce disease risk in our population.”

Once guests find their perfect match, they can take the dog out of the housing area and spend more time with them in the meet and greet areas.

For those interested in taking home a feline friend, there are designated areas for that, too.

“When people are interested in meeting with the cats, they can go into the group rooms; or they can meet just one-on-one with the individual out here in this space,” Neubauer.

The Hawaiian Humane Society said a majority of Oahu’s pet owners live on the west side of Oahu. It hopes its 5-acre lot will bring more resources to the community.

“About 70% of families in this area report at least owning one pet, and that’s two out of every three people,” said Stephanie Kendrick, Hawaiian Humane Society Director of Community Engagement. “But there are also very few resources like veterinary care and things like there is in town.”

Meanwhile, overcrowding at humane societies across the State continues.

Kauai Humane said it’s 140% over capacity. Maui Humane has no open kennels. and the Big Island is seeing an increase in intakes. The Hawaiian Humane Society hopes its second campus on Oahu can help.

“Having an expanded footprint with this large campus here, we want to help our partners transport animals here when we have the capacity to do so,” said Neubauer.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The Hawaiian Humane Society’s Ewa campus will focus on dog adoptions first and will open up additional services like spay and neuter in the future.

The grand opening of the Ewa facility is Saturday, May 20; and the public is invited.