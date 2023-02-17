HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Humane Society is hiring!

They will be launching weekly open houses every Wednesday starting Feb. 22.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Available positions include:

Admissions Representative (West Oʻahu & Mōʻiliʻili)

Adoptions Representative (West Oʻahu & Mōʻiliʻili)

Animal Caregiver (West Oʻahu & Mōʻiliʻili)

Facilities Assistant (West Oʻahu)

Field Services Officer – Overnight Shift (Mōʻiliʻili)

Foster Care Assistant (West Oʻahu)

Human Resources Coordinator (West Oʻahu)

Humane Investigator (West Oʻahu & Mōʻiliʻili)

VSA1 Shelter Clinic (West Oʻahu & Mōʻiliʻili)

VSA1 Spay/Neuter Center (West Oʻahu)

Candidate requirements:

Must be over the age of 18.

At least one day of weekend availability.

Must have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Previous professional animal handling experience is preferred but not required.

Must be able to perform physically rigorous work, stand for long periods of time and be able to lift up to 50 lbs. with or without reasonable accommodation.

Must have no limitations to prevent handling or working with animals.

Must have compassion and concern for both animals and people.

Applicants are asked to bring valid photo ID and their current resume to the hiring open house.

According to HHS, those wanting to apply can attend either open house location and apply for positions at either location or online.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The open houses will be held at the Mōʻiliʻili campus at 2700 Waialae Avenue or at their new West Oahu campus at Fort Weaver Road and Old Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.