HONOLULU (KHON2) — A whopping 697 pets were adopted from the Hawaiian Humane Society during its month-long “Clear The Shelters” event.

HHS waived adoption fees on Saturday, Sept. 18, leading to new homes being found for 78 animals on that day alone.

There are still dozens of pets available, including cats, dogs and even a chicken named “Cluck Norris.”

