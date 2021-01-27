Hawaiian Humane Society contest offers top prizes for Oahu’s animal-loving students

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Humane Society is holding its annual Mission PAWsible Contest for Oahu students.

Students grades six through 12 are asked to show or tell the organization what they can do to help animals in the community.

Sterilization, Trap-Neuter-Return-Manage (TNRM), proper pet identification and education are some example topics students can use.

Entries will be accepted in the follow categories:

Traditional art: Drawing and painting.

Digital art: Photography series, video, graphic design and animation.

Creative writing: Poetry and short story.

Six grand prize winners will be awarded. One grand prize winner from each category will receive a $150 VISA Debit gift card and a Humane Achievement Award.

There is no entry fee for the Mission PAWsible Contest. Contest closes at midnight on March 1.

Click here for contest details and to submit entries.

For more information, call 356-2223 or email Education@HawaiianHumane.org.