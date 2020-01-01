Hawaiian Humane Society anticipating calls for lost pets over New Year’s holiday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At the Hawaiian Humane Society, staff were preparing for a busy night. They said they expect calls to start around 9 p.m. for lost pets and last until tomorrow morning.

“It’s kind of all hands on deck tonight. We’ve got a reinforced number of people to answer phones because we expect more calls,” said Daniel Roselle, Hawaiian Humane Society director of community relations.

Roselle said they’re already seeing lost dogs get brought in days before New Years.

“They start coming in a few days before in higher numbers. I myself, found one on my neighborhood street a couple nights ago,” said Roselle.

He said pets with ID tags or updated microchips make it easier for their staff to locate the owner.

“Our admission staff scanned, yes, within thirty seconds, I was talking to the owner, a neighbor of mine. So that is the best case scenario,” said Roselle.

“If it has a microchip, we have your contact information. We have your email. We have information that you gave us to help reunite.” Daniel Roselle, Hawaiian Humane Society Director of Community Relations

If your pet doesn’t have a microchip, he said, it gets a bit more complicated. Lost pets will have a picture taken, which will then be posted on their website, which can be found at this link.

“First things first, look up the website, if it’s here, it’ll be on there. Second come down, talk to our staff, and they’ll do a walk through to see if you can find your animal,” said Roselle.

He said if you can’t find your pet on the website or at the Hawaiian Humane Society, keep checking back.

“The thing about a lost pet is they may not be found immediately. They may run away in a rural area. They may be down the road or hiding,” said Roselle. “So we’re likely to hear of pets throughout the night.”

They say they will also post updates on their social media, which is linked here.