Hawaiian Humane Society adoption and foster programs by appointment only

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you want to adopt or foster from the Hawaiian Humane society, it’s now by appointment only.

The shelter says, the changes are effective March 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Services to its admissions center is limited only to dangerous dog cases, animal cruelty cases and strays, and those will also be by appointment only.

The shelter is also suspending owner surrenders except for emergency cases.

Emergency Foster Care

To ease the burden on Animal Care and Veterinary Services staff, Hawaiian Humane is also in urgent need of emergency foster volunteers. For the time being, no previous foster care experience or foster care orientation will be required. To set up an appointment and help foster a shelter pet, interested volunteers can email fostersappointment@hawaiianhumane.org.



Appointments will take place at Hawaiian Humane’s Moiliili Adoption Lanai and a brief orientation will be given at the beginning of each appointment. Upon arrival, volunteers will be asked a few questions and then given the opportunity to select an animal to foster. The Foster Care team will work with individuals to arrange the length of fostering and other pertinent details. Existing foster volunteers can also email fostersappointment@hawaiianhumane.org for any questions or to schedule a wellness check-up.

Adoptions

To schedule an adoption visit to Hawaiian Humane’s Moiliili campus, interested individuals can email adoptionsappointment@hawaiianhumane.org.

Animal Admissions

In order to provide distance between visitors at the Moiliili Animal Admission Center, Hawaiian Humane asks that the public make an appointment for emergency cases only. The following constitutes an emergency case:

Dangerous Dogs: Contact the Honolulu Police Department if happening in “real-time.”

Animal Cruelty Cases: Animals in immediate danger of serious injury or death.

Stray dogs or cats. However, if it is safe and there is the ability to hold on to the stray dog or cat for a little time, please consider doing so as this will allow Hawaiian Humane to give more attention to the especially needy cases. The community can help reconnect the pet with the owner by filing a found pet report at HawaiianHumane.org/FoundReport.

Hawaiian Humane is also suspending owner surrenders except in emergency cases which include: safety concerns and deceased owners/family.

Hawaiian Humane urges the public to immediately bring in animals in distress: injured, sick or in imminent danger, as well as newborn kittens. NO animals will be turned away.

To make an Animal Admissions appointment or for questions, community members can email admissionsappointment@hawaiianhumane.org.

Community Spay/Neuter Center

Regular hours remain the same but Community Spay/Neuter staff will instruct visitors on new procedures to keep the community and staff safe.

Drop-Off

Owned Dogs and Cats: 7 – 8:30 am

Free-Roaming Cats: 7 – 9:00 am

Pick-Up

All Dogs: 4 – 6:00 pm

All Cats: 5 – 6:00 pm

Pet Food Bank

Hawaiian Humane Society’s Pet Food Bank will operate under the following temporary adjustments until further notice:

The Pet Food Bank will be offered twice a week through a drive-through system located in Hawaiian Humane Society’s back parking lot by the rear entrance to the shelter (located off of Kehena Place). Pick-up days will be Tuesdays and Fridays, from 10 am to 2 pm, and to pet owners only.

Amount of food will be limited for even distribution, dependent on number of animals in the home for a total of 30 pounds maximum.

For any questions related to the Pet Food Bank, the outreach team can be contacted at outreach@hawaiianhumane.org.

“As a shelter we have two primary responsibilities: to provide the best, most humane care for the animals entrusted to us, and to look after the well-being of the people who make this care possible,” says Anna Neubauer, President & CEO at Hawaiian Humane Society. “We are making precautionary scheduling and program adjustments in light of guidance from public health officials. As this dynamic situation develops, we are planning and adjusting in real time,” she continued.

Hawaiian Humane Society will be providing real-time updates to programs and services. Please check HawaiianHumane.org/COVID-19, Instagram.com/HawaiianHumane and Facebook.com/HawaiianHumaneSociety for the most up-to-date information.