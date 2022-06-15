HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Humane Society is asking the public to help find cats and kittens in their care a loving home.

“We are peak kitten season right now and Hawaiian Humane needs all the help we can get,” said Thomas Hanns the communication coordinator with Hawaiian Humane Society.

He said this kitten season is leaving them swamped with close to 200 kittens.

“We have over 180 kittens that are in foster care homes around the island,” said Hanns.

The Hawaiian Humane Society is doing an adoption special through the end of the month where all cats and dogs are 50% off and all small animals have their adoption fees waived.

“Currently, we are filled to the brim with animals, and we would love the community’s support,” said Hanns.

Courtesy: Hawaiian Humane Society

You can browse dogs and cats up for adoption on their website or you can make an appointment to view the animals. Hanns said to be patient because they are currently seeing a lot of appointments being booked.

“We are urging that people adopt and do not surrender any pets during this time except in emergency situations,” said Hanns. “Our animal admission has moved to an appointment basis only and is booked until the end of the month.”

Owning a pet is a big responsibility for families. A dog or cat can live well beyond 10 years and the person who adopted them are responsible to maintain their care.

The Hawaiian Humane Society will offer low cost vaccines throughout the year to help families save on costs.

For more information or to view the adoptable animals, head to Hawaiian Humane’s website.