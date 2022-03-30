HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beginning this year, and continuing through 2025, the U.S. Mint will issue up to five new reverse designs each year. The program features distinguished American women on the flip side of a U.S. quarter. The other side will show George Washington.

In 2023, the late Native Hawaiian hula teacher Edith Kanaka’ole will be featured, joining a list of five women.

Listed below is the order in which the quarters will be released:

2022

Maya Angelou – celebrated writer, performer, and social activist

celebrated writer, performer, and social activist Dr. Sally Ride – physicist, astronaut, educator, and first American woman in space

physicist, astronaut, educator, and first American woman in space Wilma Mankiller – first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation

first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation Nina Otero-Warren – a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement and the first female superintendent of Santa Fe public schools

a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement and the first female superintendent of Santa Fe public schools Anna May Wong – first Chinese American film star in Hollywood

2023

Bessie Coleman – first African American and first Native American woman pilot

first African American and first Native American woman pilot Edith Kanakaʻole – indigenous Hawaiian composer, chanter, dancer, teacher, and entertainer

indigenous Hawaiian composer, chanter, dancer, teacher, and entertainer Eleanor Roosevelt – first lady, author, reformer, and leader

Jovita Idár – Mexican American journalist, activist, teacher, and suffragist

Mexican American journalist, activist, teacher, and suffragist Maria Tallchief – America’s first prima ballerina

Kanaka’ole, who died in 1978, is remembered for being an indigenous Hawaiian composer, chanter, dancer, teacher and entertainer.

“This is an unbelievable honor for our family, for our body of work at the Edith Kanaka‘ole Foundation in carrying on her legacy and her teachings, for our home and for our people,” said Kanaka‘ole’s granddaughter and Executive Director of the Edith Kanaka‘ole Foundation Huihui Kanahele-Mossman, Ph.D.

One part of her legacy includes Hālau o Kekuhi, the internationally acclaimed hālau hula, according to the Edith Kanakaʻole Foundation.