Hawaiian Homes Commission approves plan to develop Kapolei casino resort

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Homes Commission (HHC) approved a draft legislative proposal from the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) to allow limited casino gaming through an integrated resort property in Kapolei on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

The Commission voted 5-4 to pass the DHHL proposal, which would authorize and dedicate a single property on Hawaiian Home Lands for commercial use.

Upon submission, the draft proposal will be reviewed by the Department of the Attorney General, the Department of Budget & Finance and Gov. David Ige for consideration in his legislative packet.

The proposal would then proceed to the Hawaii State Legislature for consideration if Gov. Ige decides to include the draft legislation in his packet. The Department may seek a legislator to introduce the proposal if the governor does not include it in his packet.

The initiative is aimed at addressing the DHHL’s financial state by ensuring the Department is the primary beneficiary of the gaming operation.

The proposal also establishes a Hawaii Gaming Commission and details the structure for gaming license applications, fees and criteria for awarding a license.

