HONOLULU (KHON2) — A monumental settlement in a decades-long fight will give native Hawaiians hundreds of millions of dollars.

Known as the “Kalima” case, a lawsuit filed 23 years ago took the state to court for failing to award homesteads from the Hawaiian homelands waitlist fast enough.

A court found in the class-action plaintiffs’ favor nearly two years ago, but on Tuesday, April 26 a $328 million settlement was announced.

That’s more than $120,000 per claimant on average.

There were more than 2,700 original claimants in the lawsuit. About 967 them died in the time since it was filed.

“What’s difficult is to think about the people that we’ve known for these decades, who are no longer with us and won’t be able to enjoy the benefits or celebrate this important moment,” said Carl Varady, plaintiff’s attorney.

The money for deceased clamaints goes to their family or any recipient designated in their will or trust.

Lead plaintiff Leona Kalima said, “We are happy that this long struggle is nearly over. This settlement has the potential to change thousands of lives for the better.”

In an afternoon hearing, a joint committee at the legislature advanced a measure funding claims against the state, including the Kalima funds. Lawmakers credited unprecedented state revenues this year for enabling the settlement.

This necessary resolution fairly compensates the Hawaiian home lands beneficiaries … but it is not the end of the story. I remain committed to developing and delivering homes.

Governor David Ige