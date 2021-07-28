Hawaiian hawk recovering after being shot by pellet gun on Hawaii Island

FILE – A female Hawaiian hawk recovers after being shot by a pellet gun on the Big Island, Hawaii, July 28, 2021. (Hawaii Wildlife Center photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An endemic bird is recovering after it was shot by a pellet gun on the Big Island.

The Hawaii Wildlife Center said it received an injured Hawaiian hawk — or I’o — on Tuesday, July 27.

An x-ray found a pellet lodged in the hawk’s body. The female bird underwent surgery on Wednesday, July 28, and is recovering. Officials do not know whether she will survive.

Officials said, this unfortunately is not the first time something like this has happened.

“We’ve had several hawks shot from an area called Pahoa on the Big Island , which is concerning. Contact the DLNR hotline and report it, so that’s critical to stopping things like this. And also for people to know that all of these species are protected by federal and state laws.” Linda Elliot, Hawaii Wildlife Center

Hawaiian hawks are only found in Hawaii. They live on all of the main Hawaiian Islands but are only known to breed on the Big Island.