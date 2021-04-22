Hawaiian green sea turtles released in Waimānalo to celebrate Earth Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A couple of Hawaiian green sea turtles from Sea Life Park’s breeding program were released into the waters off Waimānalo on Thursday, April 22.

The turtles, commonly known in Hawaii as honu, were released in celebration of Earth Day.

Sea Life Park says the nursery at the breeding program sees about 200 to 800 hatchlings every year and most of them are released into the ocean within 48 hours.

File – Green sea turtle makes its way to the ocean in Waimānalo, Hawaii, April 22, 2021.

File – Green sea turtle surfaces for air in Waimānalo, Hawaii, April 22, 2021.

Some turtles are kept for a couple of years for educational purposes, according to one staff member.

“It’s one of the best perks of the job, being able to raise them a little bit and then send them out to live their life and go out,” Freddie Velasques of Sea Life Park said.

Members of the “Waimānalo Limu Hui” conservation group also helped replant native limu in waters off Waimānalo on Thursday.

Sea Life Park and Waimānalo Limu Hui are collaborating to present a “Celebrating Limu” weekend event from Friday, April 23, to Sunday, April 25. There will be turtle feedings with park-grown fresh limu, craft activities, tours and talks about the important role that limu serves in Hawaii’s culture and marine environment.