HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shell-ebrate good times. Come on! Let’s Shell-ebrate.

Sea Life Park Hawaiʻi, Mālama i nā honu and 808 Cleanups hosted a World Turtle Shell-ebration for World Turtle Day on Monday, May 23.

In the final day of the Shell-ebration, two Hawaiian green sea turtles, which are also called honu in Hawaii, were released into the ocean after a community beach cleanup and a traditional Hawaiian blessing.

The turtles released were from the park’s Honu Conservation and Breeding Program.

Sea Life Park reported it has released more than 17,000 green sea turtle hatchlings into the ocean.