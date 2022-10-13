HONOLULU (KHON2) – From one publication to the next to up to 30 publications including, now I don’t know too much about fashion, but I know Vogue is a pretty big name and they’re even in here as well.

Dezigns by Kamohoali’i, they have been making some ripples when it comes to Hawaiian fashion, not just in Hawai’i, not just in New York, but they just returned back from their Europe tour where they did shows in London, Paris, and Milan, the top of fashion in the world.

To find out more about this, we are here with fashion designer and kumu hula, Micah Kamohoali’i.

I have been following you on social media and the videos and pictures coming out of Dezigns by Kamohoali’i was just chicken skin.

How was Hawaiian fashion within Europe?

“You know, the whole tour itself was magical going from London to Milan to Paris but being able to take little Hawai’i and put them on this international huge stage,” says Kamohoali’i.

“We started with hula, we ended with hula, we showed our culture and we brought it full force, and so, even down to our jewelry,” Kamohoali’i continues.

I know we spoke to you before you departed for this tour and you shared that one of the things you’ll be doing is stopping by culturally significant places where our monarchy had once visited.

How was that in terms of following in their footsteps?

“I thought if we were going to go that far, we might as well kill two birds with one stone,” says Kamohoali’i.

“Let’s go and retrace the footsteps of our kupuna, of our monarchy. Where did they go? What did they see? So, we did. In London, we went to all the places our kings and queens went. We got to see plaques with Queen Kapi’olani’s name on it that said she had ascended through this tower, we went to the school that Princess Ka’iulani went to and saw her portrait on the wall, and we cried and chanted for her, and we went to Milan where we saw a palace where King Umberto gave King Kalakaua a music box. It really was taking a trip through history and learning more about our people.”

One thing that I think may have not been planned was the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

You guys looked amazing.

How was that experience?

“We planned a concert tour and our concert in London got cancelled because it was the same day as the Queen’s funeral,” says Kamohoali’i.

“And so, we figured we’re here, lets represent Hawai’i and our own royal families. My family comes from King Kamehameha and all my family was on tour with us, so we said let’s put on all of our mea ali’i, all of our royal garments that we have, and go stand there and sing “Aloha ‘Oe” as we would at home if an ali’i had passed. And so, honoring our genealogies of where we come from as well as Queen Elizabeth and her ancestors and how they were friends, they wrote songs about each other and they named their kids after each other, so the least we could do was be there and it really was an iconic time to be in London.”

Ok, what’s next? That’s the big question. Where do you go from Europe? What’s next on your list?

“I know, we’ve done all the main fashion shows,” says Kamohoali’i.

“But we got invited to Dubai Fashion Week, we got invited to all these other fashion weeks, we got re-invited back to this European fashion shows. So, we will see what Dezigns by Kamohoali’i does in the future. But I feel like I want to stay home and concentrate on building our stores.”

Well, thank you very much for all your representation and all the work that you do.

To find out more about Dezigns by Kamohoali’i and all the work that they are doing, click here.