Hawaiian Eye Center stresses early detection during Cataract Awareness Month

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Eye Center is reminding the public to get regular eye exams and to be aware of the risk factors of cataracts as part of an effort to bring attention to Cataract Awareness Month.

Cataract Awareness Month takes place in June and the American Academy of Ophthalmology says early detection and treatment of cataracts is crucial in preserving eyesight.

The Hawaiian Eye Center says that everyone develops cataracts as they get older, but there are certain factors that can make the onset of cataracts worse. Risk factors include diabetes, medications such as steroids and prolonged exposure to the sun’s UV light, according to the Hawaiian Eye Center.

“Cataracts are one of the leading causes of reversible vision loss in the United States. We can treat this condition with cataract surgery which is one of the most common outpatient procedures performed in the US.” Dr. Steven Rhee, Hawaiian Eye Center ophthalmologist

A cataract is defined by a cloudy eyeball lens, which officials say should be clear. Seeing with cataracts may make the world look hazy, blury or less colorful, according to the Hawaiian Eye Center. Dr. Rhee says the following symptoms are common indicators of cataracts:

Having blurry vision

Being extra sensitive to light

Having trouble seeing well at night

Seeing glare or halos around lights

Needing more light while reading

Seeing bright colors as faded or yellow

Officials say that everyone should get regular eye exams to ensure the early detection of cataracts. Due to the gradual onset of cataracts, it can be difficult for a person to determine how much their eyesight is affected as cataracts develop.

The Hawaiian Eye Center recommends those who are suffering from cataracts to call an eye doctor and set up an appointment and to wear proper sunglasses to protect their eyes from harmful UV rays.

